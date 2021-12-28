Cameroon: Diaspora - Laeticia Moma Shines in South Korea

Barely a few months after joining her new club, GS Caltex Seoul, the 27-year-old volleyball star is already a household name in South Korea.

It is a fruitful adventure for Cameroon's international volleyball star, Laeticia Moma Bassoko in South Korea. Barely a few months after joining her new club, GS Caltex Seoul, she is already a household name in South Korea through her talents. The 27-year-old star contributed immensely to the victory of her team GS Caltex Seoul over Gwangju Pepper Savings Bank 3-0 sets during the second playing day of the South Korea women's volleyball championship.

After winning the African Women's Volleyball Cup for the third time, Laeticia Moma has continued with the same vitality at club level. This is the second brilliant performance for Laeticia Moma Bassoko. During the encounter Laeticia scored 21 points. She finished as the best scorer in the match. Laeticia now occupies the second place with six points on the classification table behind their next adversary, Hyundai Hillsite who are first with nine points and one advanced match. Laeticia Moma was elected among the All-star Kixx of the 2021-2022 league in South Korea. It should be noted that the Korean volleyball championship is very selective and admits only one foreign player per team. Laeticia Moma won her second professional volleyball title in her club career in April adding to the German Bundesliga title she won in 2013 with Schwerin SC. She played a telling role as her former club ASPTT Mulhouse secures their maiden title after over two decades.