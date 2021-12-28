Cameroon: International Solidarity Tournament - As Fortuna, Futuro Champions

They emerged winners in the U-20 and elite categories respectively during the finals played on Friday December 24, 2021 at the CAF Excellence Centre in Mbankomo.

The second edition of the International Solidarity Tournament has official come to an end with AS Fortuna and AS Foturo emerging winners in the elite and U-20 categories respectively. The finals of the tournament were played at the CAF Excellence Centre in Mbankomo on Friday December 24, 2021. In the U-20 category, AS Futuro beat Huberlo 1-0 in a highly disputed match to take home the most converted trophy.

Meanwhile, AS Fortuna of Mfou backed home its second consecutive title by beating its Mfou brother, Apejes 2-0. Despite the presence of Samuel Kotto and Jerôme Ngom, all very proficient players, the Apejes mechanism was broken by the steadfast AS Fortuna team. AS Fortuna's forward, Romaric Messomo was very fruitful in the game. He created several scoring opportunities for his club with Atsam and Bessong finally succeeding to concretize two. The two goals were scored in the second half but Apejes of Mfou did not succeed to score or even equalise in the second half. With Romaric Messomo proving to be versatile, he was named best player and scorer of the elite category.

Talking after clinching the elite title for the second consecutive time, Roger Noah, president of AS Fortuna said, "I was coming to win because I was counting on the quality and the value of the players that I had on the field. I am very proud and very satisfied. I can say that I am set for the upcoming championship. It should be recalled that the tournament organised by François Ngoumou began on December 1, 2021 in Mbankomo and served as a pre-season tournament aimed at preparing clubs for upcoming championships.