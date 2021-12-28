Cameroon: Tiko-Douala Highway - Fhish Dies in Ghastly Accident

His manager Feka Pachibel Nadum also passed away alongside the artist on December 23, 2021, around Missellele.

The entertainment industry in Cameroon has been hit by the sudden demise of music icon Fhish. He died on December 23, 2021, about 9 pm around Missellele on the Tiko-Douala high way alongside his manager, Feka Parchibel Nadum. The lone survival is Melo Candi who is in a stable condition, officials of Tiko District Hospital said. She was the following day evacuated from the Tiko District Hospital by her parents to an unspecified hospital. The mortal remains of Fhish (Mbonjem Lesly Aponglem) and Feka Parchibel have been preserved at the Tiko District Hospital Mortuary pending burial arrangements.

Fhish was driving to Buea from Douala on that ill-fated day when he rushed into a stationed truck from behind which is said to have been involved in an accident earlier. Fhish's car got shattered and the two corpses got shredded but the stationed vehicle remained unshaken. Observing the accident scene and the carcass of Fhish's car, one driver (name withheld) blamed the accident on over speeding, indicating that the deceased was certainly not less than 120k/hour.

Fhish who was a song writer and singer was born in Bamenda of the North West Region. He began his musical career in 2018 and became popular in 2020. His hit songs include "Njoh" and "Holla Holla" that propelled him to fame. Fhish won the second season of Big Brother Cameroon in 2021 bagging home FCFA 12 million and the car that crashed with him ending his life. Feka Parchibel Nadum was born on May 19, 1977. She was an English Language teacher by profession. She was also the founder of Hope for the Vulnerable and Orphans in Cameroon. She dedicated her services in teaching girls and boys about their sexual and reproductive health as well as puberty and menstruation. She lives behind three children and a husband. Before her death, she was managing Fhish. In the wake of the fatal accident, tributes have been pouring in on all social media platforms celebrating the two departed and their legacies.