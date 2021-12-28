South Africa: Covid-19 Positivity Rate Drops

South Africa has recorded at least 3 782 new COVID-19 infections over the past 24-hour reporting cycle, with 15 more fatalities reported.

This brings the total number of infections to 3 417 318, with the national death toll reaching 90 829.

There were 150 more hospitalisations due to the virus.

According to the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD), the majority of new cases were recorded in KwaZulu-Natal on Monday.

"The majority of new cases today are from KwaZulu-Natal (1 007), followed by Gauteng (841). Western Cape accounted for 645 new cases, Eastern Cape 522, Mpumalanga 264, Free State 185, Limpopo 132, North West 120 and Northern Cape 66," the NICD said.

The institute also reported a drop in the national positivity rate, which fell from 27.2% on Sunday to 22% on Monday.

"The 7-day average is 27.4% today, which is lower than yesterday (28.5%). The 7-day moving average daily number of cases has decreased," the NICD said.

At least 2884 vaccines were administered over the past 24 hours, with a cumulative 27 807 355 administered.