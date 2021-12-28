South Africa: Premier Alan Winde On Passing of Our Beloved Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu

press release

It is with great sadness that we have today learned of the passing of our beloved Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu.

I share the immense sorrow that South Africans across our country are feeling at the loss of this truly remarkable human being, who had such a profound impact on our country and its future.

Our "Arch" has throughout his life been a shining light for justice, compassion and for kindness, and through his actions inspired me and many others worldwide to have hope that right will prevail over wrong.

While he may have left us now, his light still shines brightly. It is up to each and every one of us to ensure it does so, by being the warriors for justice, for peace and for kindness that he was throughout his life.

On behalf of the people of the Western Cape province, and my own family, I offer my condolences to his dear wife, Leah, his family and loved ones. We have you in our thoughts and prayers during this time of grief.