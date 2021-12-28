Kenya Railways Refutes Reports It Issued Regulations Limiting Luggage Weight Onboard

Nairobi — Kenya Railways Corporation (KRC) has dispelled reports that it had altered commuter rules regarding the size and weight of luggage that passengers can bring on board.

Managing Director, Philip Mainga noted that the agency had not put in place any new restrictions regarding the number, size and weight of items a passenger can carry as luggage.

He, nonetheless urged passengers to bring on board luggage easily and comfortably carry, and which can be loaded on board through the passenger access.

"Kenya Railways wishes to clarify that it has not issued any new directive regarding the size and weight of luggage that passengers can bring on board.

"Whereas we encourage passengers to bring along luggage that they can easily and comfortably carry, and which can be loaded on board through the passenger access, we have not put in place any new restrictions regarding the number, size and weight of items a passenger can carry as luggage," read the statement signed by Mainga.

Initial reports indicated that the Kenya Railways had limited the weight of luggage carried by passengers in SGR to 30 kilograms.

KRC has also refuted claims that suitcases or bags used by individuals travelling should not exceed 160 centimetres in length or 200 centimetres in height.

The reports had indicated that luggage exceeding 60 centimetres in width will also not to be allowed on board.