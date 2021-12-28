Egypt 6th Producer, 5th Largest Exporter of Urea Worldwide

Public Business Sector Minister Hisham Tawfiq said that Egypt is the sixth producer and fifth largest exporter of Urea in the world.

In 2020, Egypt's Urea production amounted to nearly 6.7 million tons, and its domestic consumption was estimated at 2.9 million tons, while its exports of Urea amounted to 3.8 million tons, the minister said.

Giving a word at the inauguration of of new expansion works of Ammonia Nitrate - Urea plant in Aswan's Kima area on Tuesday, the minister expressed his appreciation of President Abdel Fattah El Sisi's full support for the public business sector companies.

"Today, we are witnessing the opening of two companies in two important sectors; fertilizers and spinning and weaving," the minister noted.

He underlined that nitrogen fertilizers represent 51% of the fertilizers produced globally; potassium fertilizers represent 29%, while phosphate fertilizers represent 20% of the total fertilizer production in the world, which amounted to about 230 million tons annually in 2020.

Egypt produces nitrogen fertilizers, with a capacity of 7.8 million tons annually, and phosphate fertilizers in a factory in Ain Sukhna, with a production capacity of 4.3 million tons annually, the minister added.

He further noted that Egypt produces two types of nitrogenous fertilizers, "Urea" and "Ammonium Nitrate".

MENA