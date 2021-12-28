Egypt: Awqaf Min. Wishes Sisi Happy New Year

28 December 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Minister of Awqaf Mohamed Mokhtar Gomaa on Tuesday greeted President Abdel Fattah El Sisi on the just-around-the-corner New Year.

He prayed to Allah that 2022 would be a year full of security, safety and blessing for Egypt and all world countries.

Hopefully, in 2022 the New Administrative Capital would herald the beginning of unprecedented urban and human development toward a future where Egypt is among the most growing and progressing nations, the minister said.

He wished the president, the government and the people of Egypt further success in 2022.

