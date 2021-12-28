Egypt: Sisi Witnesses Inauguration of Expansion Works At Kima Factory

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi on Tuesday witnessed the inauguration of new expansion works of ammonia nitrate - urea plant in Kima, Aswan as part of the national projects inaugurated in Upper Egypt under the "Upper Egypt Week".

President Sisi was received by Prime Minister Moustafa Madbouli and a number of ministers and state officials.

Kima factory is one of the biggest industrial complexes in Upper Egypt and its production capacity amounts to 1,200 tons daily.

The cost of Kima complex development hit EGP 11.6 billion.

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi has pressed for applying good governance and pricing to the work system of factories affiliated with the Public Business Sector Ministry.

"We don't want to see conditions of those factories deteriorate once again," the president said as he inaugurated new expansions of a urea and ammonia nitrate plant in Kima district of Aswan in Upper Egypt on Tuesday.

The expansions are part of national projects that the president inaugurates during an "Upper Egypt Week".

Sisi said that rights of workers should always be in the heart of any reform measures taken by those factories, stressing they should come first place.

No reforms should be made at the expense of workers' rights; rather the government should bear the consequences, if any, of such reform, the president noted.

