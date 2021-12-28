Somalia: Int'l Community Express Concern Over Political Standoff Between Farmaajo and Roble

The International Community have expressed concern over the ongoing between president Mohamed Abdullahi Farmaajo and his premier Mohamed Hussein Roble.

"International partners have repeatedly expressed growing concern over procedural irregularities and delays in the Somali electoral process," a statement from the international community said.

The Members of the international community have called for an urgent meeting among the National Consultative Council members to accelerate and improve the process and bring the elections to a rapid and credible conclusion that will enjoy the confidence of the Somali people.

"It is imperative that the 17 September 2020 and 27 May 2021 agreements, which are the basis for the elections, be implemented immediately without further distraction or disruption." the statement added.

Among the partners include African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM), Belgium, Canada, Denmark, Egypt, Ethiopia, European Union (EU), Finland, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Japan and others.