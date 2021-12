Tunis/Tunisia — People vaccinated abroad and wishing to travel to Tunisia can convert their COVID passes into Tunisian vaccine passports, the Ministry of Communication Technologies said on Tuesday.

The service is made available on Evax platform (conversion-pass.evax.tn).

The vaccine pass became mandatory in Tunisia in all public and private institutions on December 22 under the Presidential Decree No. 2021-1 of October 22, 2021.