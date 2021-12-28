Nigeria: NIMASA Outlines Gains of Dredging Kaduna River

Director-General, Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), Dr. Bashir Jamoh, has outlined some of the gains inherent if the federal government decides to dredge the Kaduna River as well as many other rivers within the country.

Jamoh who spoke on the side-line noted that dredging Kaduna River would be as good as the sea with its numerous economic potentials. He urged stakeholders to leverage the use of Nigeria's over 10,500 km inland waterways to enhance transportation and boost the economy.

Jamoh said this in a chat with journalists on Saturday, in Kaduna, stressing that the potential of the inland waterways was huge and that government especially, should creatively seek to utilise it.

"Government should develop short, medium and long-term plans to dredge the rivers and properly harness the resources.

"If you go to Egypt, it is artificial lake they use; if we dredge the rivers such as River Kaduna, it will be as good as the sea.