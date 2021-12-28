Nigeria: It's Unethical for Doctors to Go On Strike - Minister

27 December 2021
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Idowu Isamotu

The Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige, says it is unethical for medical doctors to embark on strike.

He spoke in Abuja at the induction of six medical graduates of the University of Abuja into the Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria.

He charged newly-inducted medical graduates to desist from participating in incessant strikes by doctors in the country.

Ngige, according to a statement yesterday by Charles Akpan, Deputy Director, Press and Public Relations in the ministry, urged the medical graduates to be of good behaviour and uphold the highest ethical standards while carrying out their duties.

The minister said: "I'm a medical doctor. One of you being inducted here is my second son. My first son is also a medical doctor. My daughter is also a medical doctor.

"By virtue of ethics, our oath as doctors is to save lives. That is our primary duty.

"If doctors go on strike, people die. That is the truth. Human life is irreplaceable. How do you bring back people who have died as a result of doctors not being at their duty posts?

"It's unethical for doctors to embark on strike. I've said it so many times in the past and I'll continue to say it. Doctors should not go on strike. Therefore, you should desist from going on strike in the interest of humanity and our noble profession," he said.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X