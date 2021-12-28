Kenya: Ruto MPs Storm Out of Jlac Meeting Over 'Azimio' Bill

Nairobi — MPs allied to Deputy President William Ruto stormed out of a meeting by the Justice and Legal Affairs Committee (JLAC) Tuesday, vowing to present their proposed amendments to the House.

The drama unfolded after the MPs raised concerns over the invitation of political parties' representatives to the meeting.

Those who walked out include Aden Duale (Garissa Township), Kimani Ichungwa (Kikuyu), Didmus Barasa (Kimilili), Owen Baya (Kilifi North), Alice Wahome (Kandara) who were all expected to present their views.

Developing story... ..