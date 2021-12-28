Nigeria: NPA Appoints 17 New Senior Staff to Midwife Ports Efficiency

The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), yesterday, announced the appointment of 17 senior staff of the authority for greater port efficiency.

According to a statement by the general manager, public relations, Ibrahim Nasiru, the authority appointed seven new general managers and 10 as assistant general managers.

He said the appointments were in line with the management's commitment to employees' motivation and service excellence.

The new general managers includes; Moltok Josephine Adar, formerly the Asst. general manager - Overseas Office is now general manager, Servicom; Ahmad M. Umar, formerly the Asst. general manager,Accounts now general manager Human Resources; Sheidu-Shabi Khadija Ife, formerly the Asst. general manager Environment now general manager MD's Office; and Ngini Chukwuma, formerly Asst. general manager Facility Management is now the general manager, Lands and Asset Administration.

Others are former Asst. general manager, Corporate & Strategic Communications, Ibrahim Nasiru, who is now general manager, Corporate & Strategic Communications while Odunsi Opeoluwa, formerly Asst. general manager Finance becomes the new general manager Finance; and Mohammed Shehu, formerly Asst. general manager Procurement takes over as general manager Tariff & Billing.

While congratulating the new heads of divisions on their appointments, the Ag. managing director admonished them to regard their new appointments as a call to duty and service to the nation thus, commit their optimal best to achieving the vision of the Authority.

The appointments take immediate effect.