Zimbabwe: Blood and Thunder As Zanu-PF Polls Kick-Off

FIREWORKS are expected as Zanu PF provincial elections kick- off Tuesday, with officials and big wigs involved in heavy campaigning often spilling overnight Monday

Ahead of the internal polls, the recently appointed Zanu PF national secretary of the commissariat, Mike Bimha disqualified Goromonzi North MP, Ozias Bvute from contesting in the Mashonaland East provincial elections.

In a letter addressed to Mashonaland East team leader, Ziyambi Ziyambi, Bimha said: "This communication serves to advise that the party has disqualified Cde Ozias Bvute from contesting in the current Zanu PF provincial elections."

"As the elections team leader in Mashonaland East province, you are requested to communicate the development to Cde Ozias Bvute and all party structures in the province."

It was unclear why Bvute had been disqualified from contesting as Mashonaland East chairperson.

Fierce jostling for the influential provincial posts are expected as senior party members including Finance Minister Mthuli Ncube vying for the positions.

Ncube is expected to contest in the Bulawayo provincial election. However, it remained unclear what position he was eyeing for.

In Harare province, the fight for the position of chairperson is being contested by the acting chairperson Goodwills Masimirembwa, former youth leader, and Harare deputy chair Godwin Gomwe and Fanuel Karoro.

Last October, Gomwe appeared in court facing charges of assaulting Masimirembwa with a chair at the Zanu PF headquarters.

Masimirembwa later withdrew the charges.

In Manicaland province, the Zanu PF chairperson and Deputy Home Affairs Minister Mike Madiro including his deputy, Dorothy Mabika were recently attacked by unidentified party supporters as fighting for the top posts intensified.

An intense contest is also expected in Mashonaland West for the chairperson post where the provincial minister Mary Mliswa-Chikoka will battle it out with Deputy Information Minister Kindess Paradza and former chairperson Vengai Musengi.

Abia Mujeri, a former Mashonaland West chairperson withdrew from the race at the last minute with no reasons given.

In Mashonaland Central, a bruising fight is also expected between Home Affairs Minister Kazembe Kazembe and businessman Tafadzwa Musarara.

Businessman James Makamba was last week disqualified from contesting for the top provincial post.

In Midlands, the provincial minister, Larry Mavima was elected uncontested last week and the province's chairperson.

"The nation and party structures will be kept updated on any further developments regarding our ongoing Zanu PF internal elections," the national spokesperson, Chris Mutsvangwa said in a statement Monday evening.

"Stern action will be taken against all forms of unruly behaviour or violence," he warned.