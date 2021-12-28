Nigeria: Governor Ishaku's Non-Payment of Advert Debts Worry Media Houses

The non-payment for advertorials being placed in several national dailies by Govenor Darius Ishaku of Taraba State has become a source of worry to media organisations.

Our correspondent gathered that the governor made advertorial placements in several national dailies during May 29, 2021 Democracy Day, to showcase his achievements in the last six years.

Our correspondent further gathered that efforts by the correspondents, who secured the adverts, to claim the money which is in millions of naira have failed after many efforts.

The governor has been deliberately avoiding media interviews with journalists in the state of recent, a development fueling suspicion that he was avoiding the press over the huge advert debt.

The affected correspondents who could not get the governor to pay for the adverts placed in their newspapers, told LEADERSHIP that they have been denied of their monthly remunerations by their media houses for the past four months over debt.

They, therefore, pleaded with the governor to come to their rescue before they lose their jobs.

When contacted, the special adviser on Media and Publicity to the governor, Bala Dan Abu, told our correspondent that he has been informing the governor about the persistent calls over the payment from the various media houses.

Abu pleaded with the affected media houses to give the governor more time to offset the debt.