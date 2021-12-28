Nigeria: AFCON - I Don't Sleep Because of Nigerians' Expectations - Eguavoen

Super Eagles interim coach, Augustine Eguavoen has admitted that he does not sleep well as he is seeking how to make Nigerians happy when the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) kicks off next year in Cameroon.

Speaking on the NFF TV, Eguavoen said there are people who want him to succeed and others who don't have faith in his ability to lead the Super Eagles to victory at the AFCON.

"I don't sleep well because of expectations as there are people who want us to succeed and there are people who are in doubt but we will do everything humanly possible to put some smile in the face of Nigerians," he said.

He further said the invited players are ready to compete and bring honour to the country whenever they are called upon while bemoaning the lack of friendly games to access the players ahead of the tournament,

"It was surprising and shocking to me but it is something I could not say no to. There is a team on ground and they are ready to compete anytime any day if called upon. Yes, the time is quite short as every coach has his leadership style philosophy but with the quality of players we have, I don't think we will struggle.

"The only thing is that there won't be time for any friendly, which we can use to assess the team if they can do what the technical team wants. We have all it takes but the journey of a thousand miles starts with a step.

"We all have a goal and we will set a goal for ourselves and see we reach our goal. the opponent determines how you set up your team," he said.

The Super Eagles are expected to resume camp in Abuja on Wednesday with all the players before departing for the AFCON in Cameroon on January 5, which will be six days before their opening group game against seven-time champions, Egypt in Garoua.