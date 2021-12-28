Nigeria: Covid-19 - Again, Nigeria Records Two Deaths, 859 Infections Monday

28 December 2021
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Mariam Ileyemi

Nigeria on Monday recorded two additional deaths and 859 fresh cases across 13 states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) disclosed this in an update shared on its Facebook page on Tuesday morning, noting that the new cases have increased Nigeria's infection toll to 238,420, while the fatality toll now stands at 3,024.

The latest data shows that Lagos State, the epicentre of the disease, reported more than half of the new infections with 555 cases.

As of Sunday, the number of active cases have increased to 21,989 as result of the surge in infections, while the latest data shows a total of 212,770 people have been successfully treated and discharged in the country.

Breakdown

Aside from Lagos State, the breakdown of the NCDC data shows that the FCT ranked second on the log with 57 cases, compared to 24 hours earlier when it ranked first with 806 of 1547 cases.

Rivers State in the South-south came third on the log with 44 cases, and is followed closely by Plateau State in the North-central with 43 cases.

Also, Ondo State reported 34 cases, Kwara, 23; Kano, 18; Ogun, 16; while Enugu State reported 11 cases.

While Oyo State recorded six cases, followed by Delta with five cases, Bauchi and Bayelsa States with three cases each and finally Edo State recorded a single case.

The NCDC noted that four states: Anambra, Ekiti, Osun, and Sokoto reported they had no cases on Monday.

