Nigeria: Suspected 'Yahoo Boy' Kills Girlfriend for Ritual

A suspected 'Yahoo boy' identified just as Osa, has allegedly killed his girlfriend, Miss Elohor Oniorosa, for ritual purposes.

It was gathered that the incident happened in Egor Local Government Area, near Benin City, Edo State, on December 24, 2021.

The suspect who had recently returned to Nigeria from Ghana allegedly killed the girl for ritual.

It was also learnt that the deceased went out with the suspect but was found dead with her throat slit with a knife while the suspect absconded.

Details of how it happened are still sketchy as at the time of filing this report.

A video of the scene that went viral on social media didn't give details of the incident.

The Edo State Police Command Public Relations Officer, Kongtons Bello, who confirmed the incident, said the suspect is on the run.

He said the father of the deceased, one Williams Oniorosa, reported the matter to the police.

"The suspect's name is Osa who is a boyfriend of Elohor Oniorosa, daughter of one William Oniorosa who also reported the incident to the police. Investigation is on, meanwhile, the suspect is on the run" he said.