South Africa: President Cyril Ramaphosa Honours Anglican Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Mpilo Tutu Be Accorded a Special Official Funeral Category 1

28 December 2021
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
press release

President Cyril Ramaphosa has, as a mark of deep respect, declared that the late Anglican Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Mpilo Tutu be accorded a Special Official Funeral - Category 1.

The Archbishop, who was a globally venerated theologian, anti-apartheid campaigner and Nobel Peace Prize laureate, passed away on Sunday, 26 December 2021.

The Special Official Funeral will take place in St George's Cathedral, Cape Town, on New Year's Day, Saturday, 1 January 2022.

Desmond Tutu was the first black cleric to be elected as the Bishop of Johannesburg before being inaugurated in 1986 as the first black cleric to become Archbishop of Cape Town.

He also served as the General Secretary of the South African Council of Churches (SACC) and as Chairperson of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission.

In recognition of the late Archbishop Emeritus' distinguished life and invaluable contribution to the nation, President Ramaphosa has designated the late leader's funeral as a Special Official Funeral - Category 1.

This designation is enabled by the State, Official and Provincial Official Funeral Policy Manual.

The distinguishing features of a Special Official Funeral - Category 1 include ceremonial elements by the South African National Defence Force.

On this particular occasion and based on the late Archbishop's wishes, the SANDF ceremonial content will be limited to the handing over of the National Flag to Mam Leah Tutu.

As part of this funeral designation, the National Flag will be half-masted throughout the country and at South African diplomatic missions worldwide from sunset today, 28 December 2022. until the evening of the funeral.

The funeral will be held in compliance with the provisions of the COVID-19 health regulations that apply under Adjusted Alert Level 1 of the national state of disaster.

Read the original article on Govt of SA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Government of South Africa. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X