South Africa: Dose of Discrimination - Why the Government Failed to Reach Its Vaccination Targets

28 December 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Kate Alexander and Bongani Xezwi

South Africa's problems with low vaccination rates are connected to race, class, disdain for community organising, and underfunding of the vaccine roll-out. Our New Year's message to the President is: reflect on the real reasons for your failure and fix them fast.

At the end of September, President Cyril Ramaphosa told a family meeting: "We have set ourselves the target of vaccinating 70% of the adult population in South Africa by the end of the year."

As of 26 December only 39% of adults had been fully vaccinated, with a further 6% partially vaccinated. The additional numbers before 31 December will be tiny because there are now fewer jabs per week than at any point since mass vaccinations began in May.

There has been no shortage of supply.

Dr Nicholas Crisp, at that time the acting director-general in the National Department of Health, said 61 million doses would be delivered by year end, which is double the number of shots actually administered. Vaccines have been turned back. We cannot blame "global vaccine apartheid".

South Africa's rate of vaccination is pitiful by world standards. Only 26% of the total population is fully vaccinated. The average for all upper-middle-income countries, including South...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

