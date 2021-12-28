South Africa: 'My Friend Arch Was a Guiding Light, a Brother and a Spiritual Leader the Youth Should Emulate' - Graça Machel

analysis

'Arch is the last of an extraordinarily outstanding generation of leaders that Africa birthed and gifted to the world,' Graça Machel says of the late Desmond Tutu.

On Monday, Graça Machel urged young people to take inspiration from the late Archbishop Desmond Tutu to carve out their own legacies.

Tutu died on Sunday, 26 December 2021, at the age of 90.

In a message released via the Graça Machel Trust, one of the leaders of the group of The Elders paid her respects to the deceased Anglican Archbishop. "I find myself profoundly saddened by the departure of Archbishop Desmond Tutu and simultaneously in celebration of his rich legacy," read the statement.

"I mourn the loss of a brother, my loyal friend and my spiritual leader," she said.

"Arch is the last of an extraordinarily outstanding generation of leaders that Africa birthed and gifted to the world," she said, describing Tutu as one of the "faces and voices of three giants", along with Oliver Tambo and her husband Nelson Mandela.

Touching on her relationship with Tutu, Machel said that the archbishop was the "guiding light" who was present during their "formal union", as she described it. "He encouraged us to respect...