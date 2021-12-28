Swaziland: Emaswati Increasingly Dissatisfied With Their Democracy

13 December 2021
Afrobarometer (Accra)
press release

Citizens are more dissatisfied with the workings of Eswatini's democracy than at any time since Afrobarometer began its national surveys in the country in 2013.

The latest Afrobarometer survey shows declines in public perceptions of Eswatini as a functioning democracy as well as in popular satisfaction with the way their democracy is working.

In recent months, citizen dissatisfaction has found expression in protests across different parts of the country.

In November, President Cyril Ramaphosa of South Africa visited Eswatini in his capacity as chairperson of the Southern African Development Community's Organ of Defence, Politics and Security Cooperation to discuss the country's political and security issues with King Mswati III. After the meeting, the government announced that a national dialogue forum will facilitate talks between pro-democracy groups and the government to manage political tensions in the Kingdom.

