African Safari Brothers On a Mission to Recruit More Black South Africans to Embrace the Great Outdoors

analysis

The number of black people visiting game parks still does not reflect the demographics of the country. A social group started by wildlife photographer and tour operator Rodney Nombekana is set to change this.

A ripple of laughter filled the cool early-morning air when our guide Excellent Hlatshwayo removed his rifle from the dashboard of the game-viewing truck.

"Let me get my walking stick," he said as we prepared for a 4km walk through Big Five country near the Berg-en-Dal rest camp in the south of the Kruger National Park.

We were a group of about eight men, energised by the sweet morning air and the adventure that would unfold. The previous night we had slept through pouring rain in tents pitched at the campsite after an evening of excited chatter around the fire.

It was another outing by the African Safari Brothers, a social group started by wildlife photographer and tour operator Rodney Nombekana. The group's mission is to recruit more black brothers to embrace the great outdoors lifestyle - camping, hiking and visits to wildlife reserves from which they were previously excluded. Membership of the group, however, is not racially exclusive.

Writing in the Sowetan in 2011, Fanyana...