South Africa: ANC Regional Conferences Will Signal Whether Ramaphosa Has Lost His Political Capital

Once the dust has settled after the regional conferences, it will be clear whether the president has enough support to continue for another term.

As President Cyril Ramaphosa took time off recently to recover from a Covid-19 infection, leaving acting president David Mabuza in charge, three regional conferences of the ANC took place in the Eastern Cape.

Their outcomes have somewhat given the clearest indication that the political support that Ramaphosa previously enjoyed from ANC structures in the Eastern Cape may no longer be guaranteed.

Oscar Mabuyane, the Ramaphosa ally who is the ANC provincial chairman and premier, is likely to face a challenge from the governing party's provincial treasurer and Public Works MEC Babalo Madikizela.

Both men support Ramaphosa. I will come back to this point later.

The two men are traditional allies. They are also both implicated in the scandal over the R2-million that was paid out of the coffers of the struggling Winnie Madikizela-Mandela Local Municipality and found its way into the bank accounts of Mabuyane's personal architect and that of a Bentley dealership in Johannesburg, for Madikizela's benefit.

The Hawks have investigated the matter and have left it to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) to decide...