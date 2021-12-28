South Africa: Shell Stopped! a Community's Generational Defence of Their Land, the Sea and Their Environment Must Be Protected By the Constitution

analysis

On Tuesday morning the Makhanda High Court issued an interim interdict preventing Shell from 'undertaking seismic survey operations under Exploration Right 12/3/252 pending the finalisation of Part B of the notice of motion'. Johan Lorenzen, an associate with Richard Spoor Attorneys, reflects on the significance of this morning's successful judgment in the application to interdict Shell from seismic blasting off the Wild Coast.

On Tuesday, the Makhanda High Court ruled in favour of several Wild Coast communities in our application to interdict (stop) Shell's seismic blasting of 6,011km2 of the resplendently beautiful Wild Coast.

History made.

But also, history continuing.

History in the making.

It has been a bit frustrating, honestly.

I kept trying to tell our clients - Nonhle Mbuthuma and Sinegugu Zukulu - how stressful it is to wait for the judgment.

And they kept calmly saying not to worry. That it doesn't matter whether we win or lose because either way, this is just a step in a long struggle.

Which is not what a lawyer wants to hear. I want to bloody win, dammit.

But, of course, they're right.

And their rightness - on this question, on the righteousness of their entire struggle for community-driven development...