South Africa: Ocean Gyres Reveal an Astounding Story of the Mysterious Travels of Sea Turtles

analysis

The mystery of where leatherback turtles go after they lay their eggs on the northern beaches of KwaZulu-Natal in the iSimangaliso Wetland Park, has finally been explained by knowledge of the five spiralling ocean currents, known as ocean gyres, together with radio-tagging of turtles.

For reasons hard to explain, the word 'gyre' holds a mysterious allure for me. It comes from the Latin word gyrus and means a ring, spiral or vortex. It's a small word, which, in oceanography, describes vast pulses of water that flow to the heartbeat of sun, moon and Earth, and the spin of nights and days.

These ceaseless movements - ocean currents - can begin to be explained by a simple experiment. If you discover, with irritation, that the bowl of gazpacho you just ordered is instead boiled cabbage soup and shove it away from you, the soup is likely to end up on your lap. The reason is that the liquid has an inertia that resists being pushed around and refuses to stay with the bowl.

On a slightly larger scale, the continents on our spinning planet push against the inertia of the oceans, damming them along their eastern shores, raising levels and forcing...