Algiers — President of the Republic Abdelmadjid Tebboune held on Tuesday, at the headquarters of the Presidency of the Republic, a private meeting with his Mauritanian counterpart Mohamed Ould Cheikh El-Ghazouani who is on a three-day State visit to Algeria.

The President of the Islamic Republic of Mauritania arrived Monday in Algiers.

He was welcomed, upon his arrival at Houari Boumediene international airport, by President of the Republic Abdelmadjid Tebboune.