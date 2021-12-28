Zimbabwe: 3,000 Families Benefit From Muzhwi Pipeline

Masvingo — The Second Republic continues to work round the clock to engender food security mainly for rural communities with work already underway to build the Muzhwi-Mushandike canal that will benefit over 3 000 households in Masvingo and Chivi districts via irrigation.

The canal will draw underutilised water from Muzhwi Dam in Chivi north to Mushandike Dam that supplies Mushandike irrigation scheme.

Mushandike is currently that biggest irrigation scheme in Masvingo at over 800 hectares but the facility is perennially beset by water shortages.

Water shortages at Mushandike are attributed to siltation in Mushandike Dam coupled with collapsed canals at the scheme.

However,the Muzhwi-Mushandike canal project is set to be a game changer not only for Mushandike plot holders but also communities where the canal will pass through.

Minister of State for Masvingo Provincial Affairs and Devolution Ezra Chadzamira said the Muzhwi-Mushandike canal will be a boon for food security in arid parts of Masvingo and Chivi adding that many villagers living on either side of the canal will benefit from the water as part of plans to create a greenbelt from Chivi to Mushandike.

"The canal that is being built will be a game changer in the sphere of food security because it will not only lead to the expansion of Mushandike irrigation scheme but will also benefit communities along its route,"said Minister Chadzamira.

"Preliminary estimates show that more than 3000 households will benefit from irrigation using water from this canal and this will ensure food security in these areas which are traditionally drought-prone."

Minister Chadzamira also revealed plans were at an advanced stage to start work on the Mutirimwe irrigation scheme that will cover a belt stretching from near Mutimurefu to Bikita Minerals.

Government was also expanding Chilonga irrigation scheme while development of another irrigation scheme at Buffalo Range was already on full throttle with 2000ha earmarked under phase one.

However, it is the Muzhwi-Mushandike canal that has sparked optimism to ensure food self-sufficiency in parts of Chivi and Masvingo where food insecurity is rife because of perennial erratic rains.

Muzhwi Dam continues to loom large in the drive by the Second Republic to turn to climate proof ways of achieving food self-sufficiency as Zimbabwe continues to push towards becoming a net food exporter.

The dam which since its commissioning in the mid-1980s has largely irrigated cane fields in the Lowveld -- hundreds of kilometres aways -- is also the driving force behind the Chombwe irrigation and pipes water project that will benefit over 7 000 households in Chivi north.

The scheme provides irrigation water for smallholder families gardens and livestock thereby ensuring food security.

President Mnangagwa inaugurated Chombwe in December last year.