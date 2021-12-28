Zimbabwe: A Year That Defined Devolution Agenda

Conrad Mupesa — THE Year 2021 will go down memory lane for Mashonaland West province as it recorded several successes whose results seek to turn around the country's economy and create employment while defining the devolution agenda.

Devolution was adopted as a key component of the new Constitution of Zimbabwe which promotes democratic participation in Government by all citizens and communities and "devolution of power and responsibilities to lower tiers of Government in Zimbabwe".

The policy is one of the major anchors of unity which encompasses inclusive development to promote representative, accountable, participatory, inclusive governance and socio-economic development and, the Agriculture seeks to propel Zimbabwe towards Vision 2030 of making the nation an upper middle-class economy.

Being an agro and mining based community, various projects in line with these industries were commissioned by His Excellency, President Mnangagwa and The Herald covered the events.

The high-value undertakings which are expected to boost the provincial Gross Domestic Product (GDP) currently ranked fourth in the country on US$2,14 billion.

Zimplats and Palmline Investment cattle ranching and a breeding project

On August 27, President Mnangagwa commissioned Zimplats and Palmline Investment cattle ranching and a breeding project whose expectations are to boost milk and beef prospects as the country works to improve the national herd under the Livestock Growth Plan by growing the sector to US$1,9 billion by 2025.

Zimplats has also expanded the scheme to Chegutu and Mhondoro-Ngezi districts communities, paying attention to providing them with better beef and dairy breeds.

In addition, Zimplats has expended thousands of United States dollars to import some expensive Wagyu Japanese cattle breed.

President Mnangagwa said during the launch of the US$15 million cattle ranching project in Mhondoro-Ngezi, that the venture was a demonstration that the two mainstays of the country, mining and agriculture can co-exist.

The project dovetailed with Government scheme of increasing the cattle numbers from a 2019 baseline of 5,4 million to 6 million in 2025, with a beef production of 90 000 tonnes and milk production from 79,9 million litres to 150 million litres are some of the targets of the Livestock Growth Plan.

The programme also aims at increasing the national dairy herd from 38 000 in 2019 to 60 000 by 2025.

A target herd of 10 000 cattle comprising 5 000 beef and 5 000 dairy cattle is earmarked while semen production for both the domestic and export markets is in line.

President added that while the project will increase the national herd, it is also a critical step towards the production of 25 million litres of milk by 2026.

Lands, Agriculture, Water, Fisheries and Rural Development Deputy Minister Douglas Karoro commended the introduction of the Wagyu and other high-priced breeds for huge returns.

Mhondoro-Ngezi and Chegutu communities have also started benefiting under out-grower schemes through access to fodder grass and other stock feed such as maize and traditional grains.

The project has started linking communities with high value markets for both beef and dairy products which should act as a motivating factor for both small and large-scale farmers to increase production and productivity.

A free cattle cross-breeding programme where locals will trade in their fully-fledged cattle in exchange of a better cattle breed including the Wagyu was mulled.

Chief Ngezi (born Peter Pasipamire) said locals were eager to try the new breed for an economic turnover.

The Wagyu beef is one of the most expensive meats in the world fetching above US$400 per kilogram and famed for its tender and though it differs by region, the meat remains good even for heart health-related issues.

On average, according to the Wagyu Breeders Association, the cows can sell for as much as US$30 000 and the calf fetches 40 times the price of ordinary cattle.

To tap into the lucrative business, Zimplats in a joint partnership with Palmline Holdings, seeks to produce 630 tonnes of Wagyu beef for export by 2026.

Already 178 Wagyu cows of various ages are at the ranch with plans for more to be bought, reported Zimplats in a statement.

The cattle ranch, sitting on an 11 000-hectare area under Zimplats is expected to have a dairy herd of 5 000, producing 25 million litres of milk per annum by 2026.

Chinhoyi University of Technology (CUT) multimillion-dollar dairy parlour

Another milestone recorded in the province was the commissioning of its multimillion-dollar dairy parlour of Chinhoyi University of Technology (CUT) by President Mnangagwa on October, 1.

The dairy product making plant is expected to feed into a market that has milk products produced from a constrained milk producing sector.

Zimbabwe is currently battling low milk production with CUT's vision premised around a dairy herd breed at the institution's farm.

It was another big score for the government as it eyes the Agriculture Recovery Plan, a development expected to help improve communal farmers' livelihoods and narrow inequality gap between urban dwellers and rural residents.

Through the Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development Ministry, the Government has started rolling out various commercial horticulture, fisheries and livestock projects in rural areas where the majority of people live and CUT will outsource milk from local farmers that it will use to value addition.

Said President Mnangagwa during the commissioning: "Universities and other institutions of higher learning need to provide solutions to societal problems. They must accelerate the quest to be centres of excellence for purposes of empowering communities around them to draw lessons.

" . . . the University is commended for rolling out a robust artificial insemination programme for the production of adequate semen to grow our national livestock herd. The commercial production of animal feed to supplement free range grazing for our livestock and wildlife is also applauded."

President Mnangagwa said the project was going to help modernised dairy milk production and processing systems for the University and surrounding farmers while help the Agricultural Recovery Plan towards making Zimbabwe a breadbasket of the region.

His deputy, Vice President Constantino Chiwenga; Defence Minister Oppah Muchinguri; Higher and Tertiary Education Minister Professor Amon Murwira attended the event which succeeded the institution's graduation ceremony.

Mashonaland West Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution, Mary Mliswa-Chikoka expressed optimism on the new plant saying it was going to support the province's GDP.

Dr Tinashe Ziki

The year 2021, also saw the bestowing of a renowned Makonde farmer, Dr Tinashe Ziki by President Mnangagwa with an honorary Doctor of Philosophy in Agriculture and Technology from the Chinhoyi University of Technology.

Dr Ziki does at least 1 000 hectares of maize, wheat and soyabean yearly with most of the land leased from other farmers.

Cottco's Kadoma delinter plant

To add icing to the cake, recommissioning of Cottco's Kadoma delinter plant was by Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development Minister Dr Anxious Masuka on November 3 was a step towards agriculture recovery.

The plant which was down for over five years was revived by local engineers to help cut seed import bills.

At least 100 people are expected to be employed at the plant.

Judicial Service Commission

(JSC) Chinhoyi Court

While commissioning of agro-projects was commended, the successes of them will never be noticed if there is no sound justice system in the province.

The commissioning of the Judicial Service Commission (JSC)'s Chinhoyi Court was another milestone achieved by the Second Republic in Mashonaland West province bringing the high court at home.

Prior to its commissioning by President Mnangagwa, the province sought high court and master of the high court services at Harare High Court.

The opening of the new spacious and state-of-the-art court house was welcomed by the community at large with local lawyers saying it would speed up case finalisation.

The Chinhoyi Provincial Court was housed at former Chinhoyi Old Hospital with magistrates taking turns to use three small court rooms available.

The court was officially opened on September, 3.

Councils' Devolution Projects

To cap 2021, various successes as a result of the devolution agenda were recorded across all the seven rural district and seven urban councils.

Through devolution funds, all the councils embarked on high people-centred projects that included construction of schools, clinics and availability of safe and potable water.

Hurungwe and Zvimba district councils purchased borehole drilling rigs, while nearly each council purchased road maintenance equipment.

Makonde RDC chief executive, Mr Paradzayi Munyede said a grader, front-end loader among other equipment were purchased towards rehabilitation of roads in the farming and mining district.

The procurements were the same across the province's councils.