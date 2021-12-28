Zimbabwe: Teenager Arrested for Raping Toddler

Victor Maphosa — POLICE in Mashonaland East have arrested a 14-year-old boy on allegations of raping a 2-year-old girl who was left in his custody when the child's mother had gone to Harare.

The incident occurred recently in Chiguwa Village under Chief Chinamhora.

Reports are that the mother of the toddler left her with the boy while she went to Harare and while she was there, the boy raped her once and disappeared.

Police spokesperson for Mashonaland East Province Inspector Simon Chazovachiyi confirmed the incident and the arrest.

"Reports are that the incident occurred on December 7, 2021 around 7am when the 14-year-old boy was left looking after the 2-year-old toddler while her mother (28) had gone to Harare.

It is alleged that while playing, the boy then made the 2-year-old toddler to lie down and he raped her once.

"After that, it is reported that the boy went away. The incident came to light on the same day when the child narrated her ordeal to her mother. On December 10, the mother went to Chinamhora police station and reported the matter.

"Police then attended to the scene and managed to arrest the boy," Insp Chazovachiyi said.

He appealed to parents and guardians to always be on the look-out for people with bad intentions especially towards the girl child.

"Let us all work to protect the girl child. Let us not completely trust people even relatives, they are potential abusers."

In a related incident, police in Mashonaland East Province have launched a manhunt for a yet to be identified suspect who pounced on an 86 year-old granny and raped her before vanishing from the scene with her solar light.

The old woman, from Juru Growth Point is visually impaired.

The incident allegedly occurred on December 2, 2021.

Circumstances are that on the night of the said date, the old woman was alone and preparing to sleep.

It is reported that as soon as she switched off the light, an unknown man entered her room and covered her face with his hands before he forcibly made her to sleep facing upwards.

The granny reportedly screamed but the attacker strangled her and covered her mouth with his hands.

Reports are that the old woman used her hands to try to identify the perpetrator and established that the man could be an adult based on the fact that she felt some beard during the scuffle.

The screams were to no avail and the unknown man raped her once. While in the evil act, the old woman heard another voice shouting from outside warning the alleged rapist to hurry up before they could be discovered. It is said the perpetrator then finished the raping act, grabbed the old woman's solar lamp which was inside the house and bolted out into darkness.

It is further alleged that the old woman went on to inform her neighbour of the horrible incident and the neighbour informed the old woman's daughter who lives in Harare.

On December 7, 2021, the old woman together with her granddaughter made a police report at Juru Growth Point.