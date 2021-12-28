Zimbabwe: Zim Players Eye Regional Moves

OVER 15 Zimbabwean players have been linked with moves to different football clubs across the region in the upcoming January window period.

Over the past four years, the number of local players switching to regional teams has been dwindling.

But a newly-licensed Zimbabwean firm based in South Africa, Keiz Sport, seem to have hit the right chords towards plugging that gap.

With several players under its wings, Keiz Sport is expected to send a number of players to Botswana, South Africa and Zambia's top-flight teams.

The firm is working closely with former agents of Khama Billiat, M Sport Management.

Keiz Sport director, Kudakwashe Garufu, said more than 15 players will be moving to different leagues this coming January.

"We are a new baby in this industry and we are pleased by the overwhelming response that we are getting as we embark on our mandate. Already, we have several inquiries from top, top teams, especially here in South Africa," said Garufu.

"We have a lot of players that we are managing and the clubs seem to have been interested in the majority of them. Some will be going to clubs in Botswana, South Africa and Zambia as soon as this January.

"As a new firm, we are delighted by the confidence the market is showing in us. We are very much excited and we believe this will be the birth of a new era for Zimbabwean footballers."

ZPC Kariba's Lloyd Gweruna and Takunda Mawarire of Dynamos are some of the players linked with big moves across the region.

Already Warriors goalkeeper, Talbert Shumba, who is one of the first players to be signed by the flourishing firm, is reported to be targeted by a South African Premiership side Cape Town City.

With more and more clubs trusting to deal with sport management firms than individual agents, more players are expected to join in the trek.

Keiz Sport have also enlisted the services of former Warriors player, Kingstone Rinemhota, to help scout talented players.

"We are very much excited. Now we have signed a Memorandum of Understanding with one of the famed former Warriors players, Kingston Rinemhota, who will be helping in the scouting of talented players into the firm. We believe we will play a huge role in facilitating our players' move to different regional teams," Garufu said.