Zimbabwe: ZGA to Hold Strategic Meeting

THE Zimbabwe Golf Association will hold their inaugural strategic planning meeting which will guide their operations from 2022-2026.

The meeting is scheduled to run from February 11 to 13 in Harare.

The idea of having a strategic plan was born out of the need to ensure that the activities and programmes of the Zimbabwe Golf Association are strategically positioned and are responsive to the current environment wherein things must be properly planned for.

Martin Chikwana, the ZGA president, said they are looking forward to plan for their next term of office thus the need for strategically planning.

"We are excited that we are going to be having our strategic plan in order to take Zimbabwe Golf Association into the future and be responsive to the ever changing environment.

"We do not want to be dealing with emerging issues but rather attending to key and strategic matters which will ultimately improve the course of golf in Zimbabwe and make it an envy of many," said Chikwana.

It is envisaged that the strategic planning session will be attended by 40 delegates drawn from the local golf community, the Sports Commission, the Zimbabwe Olympic Committee, the media, the corporate world and other key stakeholders.

"We have already started the process and have identified the facilitator of the Strategic Planning process in the form of Robert Mutsauki who is well versed in these matters and so far we have developed a work plan wherein we have fielded a questionnaire to various stakeholders as a way of soliciting for their views regarding the ZGA.

"To us having our own strategic plan is an important milestone in the general management of golf in Zimbabwe as it is an important tool that we will use to guide how ZGA should be managed and this is a complete shift in the way that we have been doing business, we need to have a business approach and the first thing towards attaining that is to have a strategic plan.

"While we are mindful of the taxing nature of work that this will entail, but nothing can be better than having a strategic plan and it will mean that we can confidently engage with any business entity as they will see how serious we are about our sport," added Chikwana.