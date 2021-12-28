Zimbabwe: Macadamia Reg Deadline Set

28 December 2021
The Herald (Harare)

The Agricultural Marketing Authority (AMA) has called for the registration of companies and individuals who are willing to venture into macadamia production for next year.

AMA said registration for growers, buyers and processors starts on January 1 and expected to end on January 31 with late registration attracting a penalty.

Registration can also be done online through their website or visit its Mutare regional office.

"Growers of macadamia nuts should also register with the authority so that they can be added on to the growers' database to facilitate development of market linkages for orderly marketing of produce," said AMA.

Manicaland provincial regional officer Mrs Rose Rosario said macadamia are mostly grown in natural Region 1, Region 2A and Region 2B.

"Macadamia nuts are also planted in some parts of natural Region 3 where there are sources of water," she said.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X