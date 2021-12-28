Zimbabwe: Robbers Kill Man in Hatfield

THREE suspected armed robbers believed to be members of the security services have been arrested on allegations of shooting and killing a Harare man after they raided his house in Hatfield and got away with an undisclosed amount of cash and a Mercedes Benz on Christmas Eve.

One person was also seriously injured during the robbery.

It is alleged that the owners of the house-- a man and woman-- were coming back from work at around 9.30pm when they parked the car in front of the electric gate to their house waiting for it to open.

Suddenly, they were confronted by one of the three robbers who was armed with an AK 47 rifle.

The woman believed to be a businesswoman then sped off inside the yard before jumping out of the vehicle and called for help.

Some people including her brother came out of the house to assist but the armed robber fired shots towards them.

He then shot the woman's brother once on the head and he died on the spot. Another person was hit on the stomach and the back.

The armed robber's colleagues then jumped into the woman's vehicle and then drove off.

The vehicle and an iPhone were later recovered dumped about a kilometre away from the scene. A report was made to the police and investigations are still in progress.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the shooting incident and the arrests.

He said they would release more details today (Tuesday).

"Police in Harare are investigating an armed robbery incident where one person was shot dead while another was seriously injured in Hatfield, Harare on December 24, 2021 at about 2130 hours.

"The victim was responding to a call for help by his sister who had been attacked by two robbers wearing balaclavas and armed with an AK47 rifle at their gate. The suspects stole a white Mercedes Compressor C200 registration number AEW 7940, two iPhone cellphones and an unascertained amount of cash. Police recovered 16 spent cartridges, one live round for a suspected AK47 rifle and 2×7,65 mm spent cartridges on the scene," he said.

Sources close to the investigations yesterday said the three members of the security services have since been arrested in connection with the case and they are looking for the fourth suspect.

A pistol and AK 47 rifle have since been recovered from the suspects.

Meanwhile, police have also confirmed that four armed robbers raided Karoi Energy Park early Sunday morning and got away with over US$51 500.

Asst Comm Nyathi said the four manhandled a security guard at the premise at around 3am before stealing US$500.

They then force marched him to the house of the service station manager where they took US$51 000 and his VW Golf before they sped off.

"The ZRP is investigating an armed robbery case which occurred at a Service Station in Karoi at around 0300 hours this (Sunday) morning when four unidentified men attacked the manager, his family, security and took USD51 500 cash and a VW Golf vehicle," Asst Comm Nyathi said.

He said no arrests have been made and investigations are still in progress.