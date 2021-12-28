Zimbabwe: Wise Owl School in Court

Wise Owl Group of schools was dragged to court on allegations of unlawfully delaying the payment of wages and benefits to one of their employees after terminating his contract of employment.

The School which is being represented by Prince Gwarada was facing charges of withholding or unreasonably delays the payment of any wages or benefits without the Minister's permission as defined in the Labour Act.

The complainant in the matter is Clifford Mabika.

The court heard that in January 2017 Mabika was given a 6-year employment contract with the School, but however the accused terminated the contract in the September of the same year.

It is alleged that Mabika referred the matter to the National Employment Council and Education Institutions (Designated Agents) by the name Simangeli Nehohwa for the ruling against the alleged unlawful dismissal, unilateral variations of contract, on-payment of salaries, fees and fuel benefits.

The court heard that the designated agent ruled in favour of Mabika and ordered that he be paid US$7 368 within 30 days from the date of the ruling which is May 22, 2018.

However, the matter escalated to the labour court and ended in the Supreme Court with reference SC410/20 in favour of Mabika, on June 29 2021 the Supreme Court set aside the proceedings before the Labour Court, thereby leaving the ruling of the National Employment Council standing.

It is alleged that Mabika wrote a warning letter to Wise Owl Group of Schools on August 20 2021 through his lawyers advising them of his intention to proceed with the criminal matter but they did not take any action up to date.

The matter was reported leading to arrest of the accused.