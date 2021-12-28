Gambia: Barrow Recognises Charitable Role of Christian Community in Gambia

President-elect Adama Barrow has recognised the role of Christians in The Gambia, saying the Christian Community's continuous engagement in charitable acts, alleviating poverty amongst vulnerable groups, and investments in education, health, and agriculture cannot go unnoticed.

In his Christmas message, President-elect Barrow re-echoed his government's appreciation of the cooperation of the Christian Community, especially during the difficult periods when the COVID restrictions restrained them from holding their special religious feasts.

"The leadership in the various Churches demonstrated commitment during those trying moments, and contributed to the fight against the pandemic."

"They called on their congregations to abide by the health regulations, even when it was most inconvenient for them."

"With the emergence of the Omicron variant, I urge all of us to continue to take the health precautions seriously and cooperate to mitigate the spread of the virus."

"The social and spiritual values that bind us make Christmas a moment of joy for Christians and their non-Christian friends and neighbours. The way we jointly welcome and observe Christmas and maintain our social bonds, despite our religious differences, make us the envy of many multicultural societies.

In many cases across the country, we are connected through inter-marriage, thus further strengthening our blood ties. No wonder the Christian Community continues to adhere to their religious obligations without hindrance from the State or non-Christians."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Gambia Governance Religion By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"Many of us have noted the maturity and patriotism exhibited by the Christian Community, as evidenced by their civility and regard for the rule of law."

"This year's Christmas will be celebrated with relief and remembered specially, as it comes in the wake of the unprecedented and successful December 4th Presidential Election."

"Despite the religious-secular divide, Gambians came out in their numbers to vote me into office for a second term. I thank the electorate for this show of trust and confidence in me."

"No matter what our religious or political beliefs are, we can reconcile as a nation by following proper procedures, adhering to the rule of law, and showing respect for each other. In the process, we must accept our mistakes, negotiate, and ensure that justice prevails."

"As Gambians, we should be proud that, despite the size of our country, we have attracted world attention due to our tolerance, respect for human rights, and freedom of expression."

"More profoundly, our orientation towards multi-party democracy and devotion to the advancement of our dear motherland now distinguish us a nation of peace and progress. Let us continue to embrace and nurture these values in a stable environment and leave them behind as legacies for the younger generation and those unborn."

"We are taught that Jesus came to teach, save and guide. In his life is a shining example and inspiration for humankind to love, do good and help one another. I pray that God fills our hearts with love, our minds with wisdom, and our nation with peace and blessings."

'Clearing agents play a critical role in revenue mobilisation'

CHRISTMAS MESSAGE 2021 THE TIME CAME TO HAVE HER CHILD AND SHE GAVE BIRTH TO JESUS - Lk. 2:6