Gambia: Chief York Congratulates President Barrow On December Victory

Chief of Nianija, Central River Region (CRR) North Dawda York has joined his fellow Niani Chief Pierre Bah in congratulating president-elect Adama Barrow on his December 4th presidential election victory.

Chief York prayed for Barrow for Allah's continuous guidance so that he could deliver in the interest of Gambians for the next five years.

According to him, Barrow's victory is as a result of his consideration for Gambians and willingness to address the needs of citizens, maintain democracy, unite Gambians, and bring development to the nation.

Chief York expressed confidence that National People's Party (NPP) will win the forthcoming Chairmanship, National Assembly and Councillorship within his district.

Chief York called on people of Nianija to now put politics aside and work towards the development of the district. He also advised them to maintain peace and remain united.

NAS holds Municipal Aids Committee 4th quarterly meeting

Million Books Foundation donates 40 foot container to Maladah School