Gambia: Chief York Congratulates President Barrow On December Victory

28 December 2021
The Point (Banjul)
By Ousman Jallow in Crr

Chief of Nianija, Central River Region (CRR) North Dawda York has joined his fellow Niani Chief Pierre Bah in congratulating president-elect Adama Barrow on his December 4th presidential election victory.

Chief York prayed for Barrow for Allah's continuous guidance so that he could deliver in the interest of Gambians for the next five years.

According to him, Barrow's victory is as a result of his consideration for Gambians and willingness to address the needs of citizens, maintain democracy, unite Gambians, and bring development to the nation.

Chief York expressed confidence that National People's Party (NPP) will win the forthcoming Chairmanship, National Assembly and Councillorship within his district.

Chief York called on people of Nianija to now put politics aside and work towards the development of the district. He also advised them to maintain peace and remain united.

NAS holds Municipal Aids Committee 4th quarterly meeting

Million Books Foundation donates 40 foot container to Maladah School

Read the original article on The Point.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X