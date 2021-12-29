Rwanda: Sven Kalisa Opens Up On His Life and Decision to Play for Rwanda

The number of talented Rwandan players born abroad is growing and notable among them is Sven Kalisa, a flamboyant and hugely talented midfielder who plies his trade with Artet Bissen in Luxembourg.

Times Sport caught up with him for an exclusive interview on his life, decision to play for the Amavubi and others.

Below are the excerpts

Tell us about yourself My name is Sven Kalisa, I am a Rwandan born and bred in Luxembourg. I am 24 years old and live in Luxembourg with my parents. I am a footballer at Artet Bissen FC and I also work as an educator (teacher)

How are you combining professional football with your teaching job?

It's easy because I live in Bissen, I work there and play there

When did you start playing football?

I started at 6 and football has always been part of me Who was your football hero when growing up?

While growing up, I idolized Zinedine Zidane, Thierry Henry and Ronaldinho. What kind of upbringing did you have?

My parents were always strict but over time they taught me to make my choices on my own. I watched your videos and you seem very comfortable playing in both the central and offensive midfield roles. Is that something that has been part of you since you started your career?

Thank you, I have played in several positions since I was young but in the last few years I played in central midfield and I feel very comfortable there. Who has been the biggest influence on your career?

My Daddy always pushed me and also my little Brother. They always have a positive influence on me. Where do you think you will move when you leave Artet?

I don't know, I feel good now in Bissen. We will see. How was your time with the Luxembourg youth national teams? I have good memories, I played for the U-15, U-17, U-19, and the U-21 when I was 17 and I also played a friendly game with the senior national team of Luxembourg when I was 17. You recently stated you would like to play for the Rwandan national team, what are your assertions of the team? I think there is something good we can do with the Amavubi squad but we had no chances this year. What are your ambitions in football?

I want to go as far as I can What are your biggest strengths as a footballer?

My passes, my technique and my calmness on the ball. When was the last time you visited Rwanda?

It was four years ago What does the future hold for you personally and Rwandan football as a whole? I don't know what the future looks like but I know that I will continue to do my best and satisfy my family and close friends.