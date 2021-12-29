Rwanda Bids to Host Fiba World Cup Qualifiers Second Window

28 December 2021
The New Times (Kigali)
By Damas Sikubwabo

The Rwanda Basketball Federation (Ferwaba) has applied to host the second window of the FIBA World Cup qualifiers that will take place in July next year.

The development was confirmed to Times Sport by Desire Mugwiza, the Ferwaba president.

"We have sent our request to the International Basketball Federation. We are still waiting for their response," he said in an exclusive interview.

The first window of the FIBA World Cup qualifiers is scheduled to begin in February.

Rwanda was placed in Group B alongside South Sudan, Cameroon and Tunisia.

The qualifiers will determine the five African teams that will participate in the 2023 FIBA World Cup.

The qualification process comprises six windows which will take place over a period of about 15 months.

This year, Rwanda hosted high-level basketball tournaments including the inaugural season of the Basketball Africa League (BAL) and the Afrobasket.

