Egypt Reports 809 New Coronavirus Cases, 28 Fatalities

The Health Ministry said on Tuesday night 28/12/2021 that 809 new coronavirus infections were detected, upping the total number of confirmed cases reported in Egypt since the beginning of the outbreak to 383,003.

In a statement, Spokesman for the Health Ministry Hossam Abdel Ghaffar said 28 patients have died from the virus over the past 24 hours, raising the death toll to 21,667.

As many as 711 patients were discharged from isolation hospitals after receiving necessary medical care, taking the number of recovered cases to 318,456 so far, the spokesman said.

MENA

