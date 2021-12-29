Rwanda: Shoukry Heads for Kigali to Lay Foundation Stone of Magdi Yacoub Heart Center

Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry on Tuesday28/12/2021 headed for Rwanda to take part in a celebration of laying the foundation stone of the Magdi Yacoub Heart Center in Kigali and meet a number of Rwandan officials.

The Foreign Ministry will fund the processes of purchasing and equipping the center's first phase through the Egyptian Agency of Partnership for Development, the ministry's spokesman Ahmed Hafez said.

Renowned heart surgeon Dr. Magdi Yacoub will take part in the ceremony together with senior Rwandan officials including Rwanda's First Lady Jeannette Kagame.

MENA