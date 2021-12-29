Egypt: All EGX Indices Up, Benchmark Increases 0.54 Pct

29 December 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

The Egyptian Exchange (EGX) indices went up collectively at the close of Tuesday's trading, pushed by strong purchases from Egyptian, Arab and foreign institutions and investment funds.

Meanwhile, sales prevailed in transactions of local investors.

The market capital gained nearly EGP 3 billion, registering EGP 752.9 billion after transactions totaled EGP 3.5 billion.

The EGX 30 benchmark index rose 0.54 percent, recording 11,913.44 points.

The broader EGX 70 EWI of the leading small and medium enterprises (SMEs) slightly increased 0.17 percent, hitting 2,181.67 points.

The all-embracing EGX 100 index was also up 0.18 percent, standing at 3,224.69 points.

