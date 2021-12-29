Egypt Beats Qatar in 1st Friendly Handball Match

29 December 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Egypt's national handball team defeated Qatar 32-25 in a friendly played on Tuesday 28/122021 in the Gulf country.

Egypt is scheduled to play another friendly against Qatar on Thursday.

During the Saudi International Handball Championship, which wrapped up last week, the Pharaohs won all their games against Bahrain, Morocco, and Saudi Arabia.

Meanwhile, the 25th Africa Men Handball Nations Cup, which was scheduled to be held from January 13-23, has been indefinitely postponed by the Confederation of Africa Handball (CAHB).

On December 9, the Egyptian Handball Federation received a letter from CAHB informing it that the results of the draw which took place one day earlier, have been nullified.

Egypt were drawn in Group A alongside Congo, Gabon and Cameroon.

MENA

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X