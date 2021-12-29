Egypt Beats Qatar in 1st Friendly Handball Match

Egypt's national handball team defeated Qatar 32-25 in a friendly played on Tuesday 28/122021 in the Gulf country.

Egypt is scheduled to play another friendly against Qatar on Thursday.

During the Saudi International Handball Championship, which wrapped up last week, the Pharaohs won all their games against Bahrain, Morocco, and Saudi Arabia.

Meanwhile, the 25th Africa Men Handball Nations Cup, which was scheduled to be held from January 13-23, has been indefinitely postponed by the Confederation of Africa Handball (CAHB).

On December 9, the Egyptian Handball Federation received a letter from CAHB informing it that the results of the draw which took place one day earlier, have been nullified.

Egypt were drawn in Group A alongside Congo, Gabon and Cameroon.

MENA