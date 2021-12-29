Gambia: Banjul Utd, Samger Eye Debut Triumphs in 1st Tier

28 December 2021
The Point (Banjul)
By Lamin Darboe

Banjul United and Samger are both eyeing for their first victories in the on-going Gambia Football Federation (GFF) Division One League following their woeful start to the country's premier league season.

The Banjul boys are currently occupying second-place from bottom on the country's division one league table with 1 point in four league matches.

Banjul United will brawl to win their next league match to grasp their first win in the country's elite league after their winless run in their four opening league outings.

Samger is sitting bottom-place on the country's premier league table with 1 point in four league matches.

The Academy boys will contend to win their next league fixture to clasp their first victory in the country's top flight league after their winless run in their four opening league matches.

Banjul United and Samger are both currently struggling to secure their first wins in the country's premier league since the commencement of the league campaign on 19th November 2021.

