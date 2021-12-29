Mauritania: 'Significant Strides in Algeria-Mauritania Ties,' Says President Tebboune

ALGIERS-The President of the Republic, Abdelmadjid Tebboune, said Tuesday that "significant strides" have been made in relations between Algeria and Mauritania, "which stepped up particularly after the opening of the border post."

Calling the border post "a true bridge of communication between the populations of the border region and a major achievement," the head of state stressed that this facility had doubled the volume of trade between the two countries," he continued.

Cooperation and partnership ties "have resulted in achievements in several areas" and "now need to be further enhanced by lifting obstacles to achieve the common sustainable development to which we all aspire."

Welcoming the visit of his Mauritanian counterpart, President Tebboune said it "has enriched the legal framework governing bilateral cooperation after the signing of a series of agreements in several sectors."

While exchanging opinions and ideas on fraternal relations, the two presidents focused on "events and radiant pages of our common history", remembering "to what extent the Algerian scholars, from various cities and regions, crossed long distances to Chinguetti to learn and teach."

"We also discussed the joint Arab action as Algeria will soon host the Arab Summit. We hope that the event will unify the Arab rank," said the president.

"In the face of an international context of crisis marked by challenges and threats, we must pool our efforts and coordinate our positions," he said, referring to "convergent views and stances on these issues."

"Algeria will further step up fraternal relations and expand areas of cooperation in the service of our two brotherly peoples and our region," promised President Tebboune.