Liberia: Presidential Aide Writes Emotional Letter to Pres. Weah Extolling His Fatherly Role

opinion

Monrovia — Special Presidential Aide to President George Manneh Weah, Sekou Kalasco Damaro Jomandy, has extolled the Liberian leader for the continual fatherly role he (President Weah) continues to play in his personal life.

In an open letter to President Weah, dated December 24, 2021, Presidential Aide Damaro noted that with very high emotion, his gratitude to the Liberian leader and further expressed how he was short of words to exactly jot how he felt during his recent wedding; and the way he continues to feel with the level of fatherly love the President continue to show him always.

In his letter to the Liberian leader, the Special Presidential Aide penned: "From the very first day, I got into your proximity and to date, you have never ceased to surprise me with your true sense of human. You are a humble, peaceful, thoughtful, and down-to-earth character, which everyone would love to emulate. Yes, you stood by me in everything, everywhere, and anytime!"

Accordingly, Kalasco has pledged to equally commit himself to the President by the special grace of Allah (God). According to him, he has made up his mind to always stand up for the Liberian leader and be there for him more equally.

He continues: "For you, my lips cannot cease in appreciating you for nearly everything. Honestly, Allah knows my heart for you more than anyone. Dad, I remain your son and will equally do everything a son does to make his parents (Dad & Mom) happy!"

Recalling President Weah's role during his recent wedding, Kalasco intimated that on December 23, 2021, the fatherly love from the Liberian leader to him and his wife was just too much for him, for which, he is still overwhelmed and joyful.

"Most importantly, Dad, I feel very proud as a son because, to date, my mother keeps shedding tears since the wedding. My mother is proud that her son from the slum, brought up, and attracted the Head of State at our wedding; she strongly believes that it is a special Grace from Allah only. She is proud as a mother and feels grateful that I am a blessing to the family and many others around us. For this Dad, she expresses her gratitude; but has done so through tears. I must state that my mother is proud of the man I have become, never deviating from the training instilled in me. She also knows that you are a great impact on my life and our entire family. Thank you yah, Papa." According to him, he remains grateful for everything President Weah has continued to do for him.

See the letter verbatim:

H.E. Dr. George M. Weah

President of Liberia

Ministry of Foreign Affairs Office

Capitol Hill

Republic of Liberia

December 24, 2021

Ref: A letter to my Dearest Dad, Dr. George Manneh Weah, President of the Republic of Liberia

Mr. President:

I pen these few words to you with a very high emotion expressed. In so much gratitude, I am out of words to exactly jot how I felt during my wedding, and the way I continue to feel with the level of fatherly love you show me always.

From the very first day, I got into your proximity and to date, you have never ceased to surprise me with your true sense of human. You are a humble, peaceful, thoughtful, and down-to-earth character, which everyone would love to emulate. Yes, you stood by me in everything, everywhere, and anytime!

I pledge my heart to equally commit myself to you by the special grace of Allah; I have made up my mind to always stand up for you and be there for you more equally. For you, my lips cannot cease in appreciating you for nearly everything. Honestly, Allah knows my heart for you more than anyone. Dad, I remain your son and will equally do everything a son does to make his parents (dad & mom) happy.

During my wedding on 12/23/2021, the fatherly love was just too much for me, I am still overwhelmed and joyful.

Most importantly, dad, I feel very proud as a son because, to date, my mother keeps shedding tears since the wedding. My mother is proud that her son from the slum brought up, attracted the Head of State at our wedding; she strongly believes that it is a special grace from Allah only. She is proud as a mother and feels grateful that I am a blessing to the family and many others around us. This dad expresses her gratitude but has shown it in tears. I must state that my mother is proud of the man I have become, never deviating from the training instilled in me. She also knows that you are a great impact on my life and our entire family. Thank you yah, papa.

Lastly, let me end to say, Mr. President, I will honestly remain grateful for everything you have shown me and continue to do.

May Allah grant you goodness in return! Ameen.

Your beloved son,

Kalasco