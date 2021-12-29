Liberia: Varney Jersey Become President of All African Students Union

Accra — The former president of the Liberia National Student Union (LINSU), Varney Jersey, has been elected to the 13th Congress of the All Africa Students Union to steer the affairs of the continental students body for the next four years.

The congress that was held at Kibi, Ghana was attended by 38 countries in Africa, 19 in physical attendance, while the rest joined virtually.

Following his election, Jarsey posted on his Facebook page to express his excitement: "Today, I say to you my comrades and student leaders across the African continent that the struggle to make Africa great lies in the progressive transformation of our union, the All-Africa Students Union. The union for the last 49 years has begun to fully achieve its desired goals and objective. We have achieved some gains and success as the largest students union in Africa but to fully harness our collective interest and aspirations. I, Varney Jarsey, a Pan-Africanist put myself up to serve you and to lead the strategy transformation of AASU."

The All-Africa Students Union (AASU) is the largest student movement in Africa and a very dominant force on the continent and beyond. Since its inception in 1972, AASU now has presence in 54 Countries in Africa.

Jarsey's ascendency has been greeted with warm reception, with his followers taking to social media to express their joy at the milestone achievement.

Among them was Monrovia City Mayor Jefferson Koijee. Mayor Koijee posted on his Facebook page: "Again, Liberia has made another mark on the international level. One of our own, Varney Jarsey has been elected as President of the All-Africa Student Union (AASU) crushing his counterpart by at least thirty votes margin."

Mayor Koijee added: "Varney has been a friend and brother and his potential is unmatched after fighting terrible odds and hate. We like to congratulate him on this step forward and look forward to his continuous contribution to the motherland in different ways within the region."

Another friend of Jarsey's also expressed his joy when he wrote on Facebook: "Brother Varney Jersay, you have been a great brother and soldier who never give up no matter the odds. You're affectionately referred to as Putin for the right reasons."

He added: "Congratulations on your election as the President of the All-Africa Students Union. I wish you all the best in steering the affairs of students across the Continent. Be assured of my fullest support as always in the areas of youth, peace and security on the continent."

The union, being the umbrella organization for all students of Africa, represents tens and millions from the basic level to institutions of higher learning.

The Union played an important role in the struggle against colonialism and the ending of apartheid in South Africa. Today, AASU is at the forefront of the fights for equal access to quality education, quality assurance in higher education, harmonization of higher education systems - with key emphasis on the mobility of academics and comparability of qualifications, democratic governance, defending students' rights, promotion of gender and African culture, sustainable development, entrepreneurship, fostering of academic freedom, freedom of research and autonomy of higher institutions of learning, and the promotion of peace and democratic values, and other noteworthy objectives.

In the year 2000, the UN awarded AASU a certificate of merit in recognition of the Union's efforts at advancing students' rights and championing the democratization of education across the African Continent.

The Union is wholly student-run and student-led, autonomous, representative, democratically elected and operates according to democratic principles. The executive structure of the Union is representative of all the sub-regions across the Continent.

AASU's key strength lies in its diversity and numerical strength (representing tens and millions of African Students), which it leverages as a bargaining tool to advocate for the supreme interests of students. The Union is made up of diverse students, regardless of their religion, gender, cultural background, political persuasion, ethnic origin, or social standing.