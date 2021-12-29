Tanzania Ranks 3rd After Uganda and Kenya On Africa's Electricity Regulatory Index 2021

TANZANIA has ranked third after Uganda and Kenya in the 2021 Africa's Electricity Regulatory Index (ERI) report released recently by the African Development Bank (AfDB).

In the ranking mostly dominated by East African Countries, Tanzania's Energy and Water Regulatory Authority (EWURA) has quickly attributed transparency, predictability, and good governance to as keys for the progressive electricity regulatory system.

At least 43 national regulators across Africa were scanned based on Regulatory Governance Index (RGI), Regulatory Substance Index (RSI), and Regulatory Outcome Index (ROI).

EWURA Acting Director General Eng. Godfrey Chibulunje said: "the report recognizes that regulators have a fundamental role in attracting private sector investment in the energy sector, and EWURA we have really managed this well."

Eng. Chibulunje noted that investors expect transparency, predictability, and good governance from sectors in which they operate.

The ERI was developed from answers to a comprehensive survey administered to national regulators and utilities.

ERI measures the level of development of the electricity regulatory sector based upon industry best practices and it has been developed as a tool to identify areas in which improvements are most needed.

EWURA Acting Director-General says however that the regulator will strive for improvement especially on the Regulatory Outcome Indicator by cooperating with the power utility (TANESCO) in order to improve quality and reliability of power supply specifically on internationally recognized indicators - the System Average Interruption Index (SAIDI) and the System Average Interruption Frequency Index (SAIFI) which are used to measure the technical quality of service of utilities.